A rise in Acute Watery Diarrhea reported by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services surveillance teams have become a concern.

The reported cases this month are from the Samabula Health Centre, Mokani Health Centre, Sigatoka Sub-Division Hospital, Kamikamica Health Centre, Bureta Health Centre and Daviqele Health Centre.

The Ministry says this trend depicts a surge, compared to the same period from previous years.

Article continues after advertisement

All health divisions have been notified of the increase in Acute Watery Diarrhea cases and reminded to be vigilant especially with children under the age of 5.

Surveillance for such cases will be heightened along with detection of possible Rotavirus – a vaccine-preventable diarrheal diseases for children under 5 years old – at major hospitals.

This will determine if the surge in diarrhea cases is caused by rotavirus via laboratory testing at Fiji CDC.

Public Health teams in the respective divisions are on increased alert to intensify awareness and response at all levels.

Members of the public are advised to ensure that unsafe drinking water is boiled and to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before food preparation, meals and after visiting the toilet.