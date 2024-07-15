Surge in child cancer cases

[File Photo]

A significant number of children have been diagnosed with cancer in the first half of this year.

Typically, around 30 children are diagnosed annually however, this number has surged to 73 within the first six months of 2024.

WOWS Kids Fiji Temporary Assistant Alumeci Koromatia says that with these new cases, the organization now supports over 140 children with their medical needs.

Koromatia says the surge in childhood cancer in the country has prompted calls for increased awareness.

“To be honest, it’s increasing at an alarming rate. It’s not supposed to be like this, especially for a Pacific Island nation like Fiji. And I believe that, because we don’t know the causes of childhood cancer, but I think it’s people’s livelihoods and how well their lifestyles are.”

Koromatia emphasizes the importance of early detection as a means of improving the lives of children battling cancer at the earliest stage.

Meanwhile, thirteen Fijian children have succumbed to cancer this year.

The surge has also prompted calls for increased funding and support for pediatric cancer care in the country.