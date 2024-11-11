Sharma highlights importance of timely eye surgery

Navua resident Janendra Sharma

Navua resident Janendra Sharma is urging those experiencing any eye issues to seek medical help promptly to ensure timely treatment.

Sharma underwent surgery yesterday for cataract shared his experience to raise awareness about the importance of early intervention for eye health.

Reflecting on his journey, he emphasized the benefits of taking proactive steps, noting that his vision could have deteriorated significantly without the procedure.

Sharma believes that he made the right choice by seeking medical help when he started experiencing eye issues.

“Yes, much better. Clearly, I can see now. Before it was blurry, I couldn’t see anything. Now, I can see, everything’s normal.”

Sharma states that people often delay seeking assistance, especially when the issue is not serious however, such delays can be risky and may result in permanent vision loss.

The surgery was made possible through the partnership between the medical team from Guangdong Province, China, and the Pacific Eye Institute.