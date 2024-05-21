Salary gaps for health workers remains a challenge

[File Photo]

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has acknowledged that there are salary discrepancies affecting healthcare workers.

He highlighted this issue while responding to a question from Opposition MP Penioni Ravunawa about the Ministry’s plans to review salary anomalies among dental and allied health professionals.

Dr Lalabalavu reveals that some of these discrepancies have existed and remained uncorrected for many years.

Article continues after advertisement



Health Minister, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

The Health Minister emphasizes the importance of effective consultation on this matter.

“So it is an ongoing process, and does take time and effort, and requires wide consultation with stakeholders, including the government agencies. So we have started our nursing cadre, which the government had earlier endorsed, and likewise we will anticipate other cadres within the health care sector to also put in their submission.”

Dr Lalabalavu also stresses the importance of proper staff remuneration.

“For the time being, it is just about begging our long-serving staff to ensure that they are well remunerated for their years of service. That is one of the areas we are looking into.”

The Health Ministry says effective consultation and timely action are essential for fostering a more equitable and efficient healthcare system.