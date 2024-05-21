Health

Salary gaps for health workers remains a challenge

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 21, 2024 4:57 pm

[File Photo]

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has acknowledged that there are salary discrepancies affecting healthcare workers.

He highlighted this issue while responding to a question from Opposition MP Penioni Ravunawa about the Ministry’s plans to review salary anomalies among dental and allied health professionals.

Dr Lalabalavu reveals that some of these discrepancies have existed and remained uncorrected for many years.

Article continues after advertisement


Health Minister, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu 

The Health Minister emphasizes the importance of effective consultation on this matter.

“So it is an ongoing process, and does take time and effort, and requires wide consultation with stakeholders, including the government agencies. So we have started our nursing cadre, which the government had earlier endorsed, and likewise we will anticipate other cadres within the health care sector to also put in their submission.”

Dr Lalabalavu also stresses the importance of proper staff remuneration.

“For the time being, it is just about begging our long-serving staff to ensure that they are well remunerated for their years of service. That is one of the areas we are looking into.”

The Health Ministry says effective consultation and timely action are essential for fostering a more equitable and efficient healthcare system.

Salary gaps for health workers remains a challenge

Starlink ignites connectivity revolution in Fiji

Employment Ministry targets bogus agencies

Temporary accommodation secured for Golden Age Home residents

President highlights water's crucial role in economic growth

Parent company of Fiji Water pursue agriculture opportunities

Labasa Chamber pushes for infrastructure remodeling

Usamate advocates for Pacific Blue Shipping Partnership

Naupoto backs armed officers in drug war

Fiji Airways sets sights higher for 2024

Let it be the will of the people

Katy Perry sings goodbye to ‘American Idol’

Byrne backs Jacko

Canada and Japan next month for Fijiana XV

Rewa to face AS Pirae in the semis

Penelope the leading lady in Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’

Australia confirms Kerr to miss Paris Olympics

South Korea appoint another interim coach for World Cup qualifiers

WTA signs multi-year partnership with Saudi PIF

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leaders

Diddy tape puts renewed focus on the women in his life

Australia, New Zealand send evacuation flights to New Caledonia

Dogs shred waves in northern Spain surfing contest

Election year Trump biopic 'The Apprentice' premieres at Cannes

Russia fails in rival UN bid on nuclear weapons in space

Vunivalu to miss one match

7s switch for Kolora Lomani

Six teams for PacificAus Sports Netball Series

Caitlin Clark hurts left ankle, exits Fever-Sun game

Ratu Etonia installed as Tui Levuka

WikiLeaks founder allowed to appeal extradition from UK to US

This sitcom killed off its villain

Concerns over survival of species

Juve mount late comeback to draw 3-3 with Bologna

Authorities crack down on unauthorized vehicle modifications

ANC support grows in weeks before South African election

MoE plans to decentralize school counselling services

Nalumisa directs crackdown on illegal rubbish disposal

Travis Kelce reveals his favorite Taylor Swift era

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's divisive leader in the eye of the ICC storm

‘IF’ gets by with a little help from its imaginary friends

Seruiratu urges Australia to slow fossil fuel output

‘Diddy’ credited Cassie for helping him through ‘dark times’ in 2022 BET Award speech

Vasu is SODELPA’s Whip

Mock parliament for women in July

Gazans, Hamas see false equivalence in ICC charges

How a surveillance tape held Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accountable

Indians vote early in fifth phase of polls to avoid blistering heat

Fijiana XV set for Oceania Championship

Jackson passionate about Fijian culture

Singh impressed with Kofana and Joseph

Waqanisau shines for Women’s U19 cricket

Death of Iran's Raisi could stir race for Khamenei succession

Children at risk as concerns mount of exposure to sexual contents

$120 million pledged over 17 years

Public Accounts Committee calls for urgent overhaul

Twenty-five Fijians graduate from army training in the UK

Green financial policy for economic transformation workshop

Ravu highlights complexities on Tuna fishing

Tailored programs to fill employment sector gaps

Tourism development for Vanua Levu

Thiem through to second round of French Open qualifying

Pioneering English Channel swimmer celebrated in ‘Young Woman and the Sea’

Modi faces resistance, fatigue in election, parent group steps in

Richard Gere drew on father's death for role

Lai Ching-te sworn in as Taiwan's new president

Drug problem threatens Fiji’s economy

'Triangle of Sadness' director launches stuck-on-a-plane dark comedy

Bodies of those killed in Iran helicopter crash being transported to Tabriz

Nalaga relishes midfield outing with Masi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Kamikamica lines up for 100th NRL game

Koya wants someone held accountable for Fijiana 7s treatment

Australia, NZ unable to send evacuation flights to New Caledonia

Koroibete and Wild Knights into final

MOU to address labor shortages

Emoni Narawa extends stay with Chiefs

Over $4 million allocated for forest preservation

More than $1 billion spent on TSLS students

Wolves rally from down 20, oust Nuggets in Game 7

Paris 2024 guarantees beds are tiny but robust

Potter calls for cooperation to sustain the art

Portraits of British royals from last 100 years on show in new London exhibit

Israel seeks bipartisan US support

Installation of Ratu Etonia as Tui Levuka tomorrow

Iranian President Raisi feared dead as helicopter wreckage found

Man sentenced for child rape

More arrests for drug seizures

Barry Keoghan jokes about doing a musical after 'Bird'

Spain recalls ambassador after Argentina's Milei calls PM's wife 'corrupt'

DRC army says it stopped attempted coup involving US citizens

Yorgos Lanthimos says world is stranger than his films

Volatabu draws link between drugs and weapons

Glen Jackson is new Drua coach

Vuvale partnership renewal boosts Pacific Labour Mobility

Rewa ready for last four outing

Schauffele wins PGA Championship for long-awaited first major

Slovak PM Fico's attacker may not have acted alone, says minister

Magistrate Puamau to return for Kumar’s trial

Zverev wins sixth Masters title at Italian Open

A younger Furiosa stars in action-packed 'Mad Max' prequel

Ministry steadfast to bridge gap in leadership

Sustainable agriculture vital for nature-based conservation

Douglas withdraws from U.S. Classic after falling from bars

Hugo Boss and David Beckham partner up for design collection

Two dead, five missing after boat collision on Danube in Hungary

Costner frets about financing 'Horizon: An American Saga'

Government weighs evacuation

Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv region kill at least 11

Rabuka visits Bainimarama in prison

Three people arrested following a drug raid

Kuruleca attends World Education Forum

France mobilises police to regain control of New Caledonia airport road

Selena Gomez relieved focus on Cannes entry 'Emilia Perez

Forty-seven dead in heavy rain, floods in northern Afghanistan

Reactions to the crash of the Iranian president's helicopter

TSLS considers extending bond period for overseas scholars

Drua chase first away-win this season

New Zealand pledges continued support

Fiji's HIV epidemic worsens, prompts urgent response

Athletics fraternity mourns Waqa's passing

Momentum in Rewa’s favour: Krishna

Maritime compliance crucial

Singh ready for anyone

Tabuya acknowledge Ba women

Helicopter carrying Iran's President Raisi crashes, search under way

Logging crew sets up camp in Muani Village, Kadavu

Adopt-a-Ship Programme sets sail

Labasa poised for economic expansion: Ali

Guardiola's 'winning machine' have 'put ourselves in history books'

Better attitude from players: Byrne

Warriors rally to upset Panthers in dramatic fashion

Fiji’s healthcare system under pressure

Schools build-up for basketball nationals

Patel extends invitation to MSMEs

Eruption of Indonesia's Mt Ibu forces seven villages to evacuate

Ba retains Women’s IDC title

President arrives in Bali for World Water Forum

Basketball Fiji undertakes community engagement

More artefacts on display at the museums

Britain's Conservatives trail Labour by 18 points

Simbine registers fastest 100m of season

Japan military needs more women, harassment issue

Thorough discussions for new minimum wage rate 

Good redemption in front of home fans: Ikanivere

Fiji U-19 cricketers falls to Indonesia

Talks for new stadium for Nasinu

Ministry conducts vital training on modern farming techniques

Diddy tape puts renewed focus on the women in his life

Fiji urgently needs more local wildlife researchers

Sinu Carnival set to make a difference

Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion

Chelsea WSL champions again

'The Simpsons’ to air 768th episode

Australians in New Caledonia face food shortages

Highlanders next for Drua

Reluctance of doctors to serve in rural areas an issue

Singh credits warrior Kautoga

Economic diversification crucial for MSME development

Korovisilou Health Centre to reopen soon

Community engagement to preserve history

Hill stops Wright in 8th round

Heavyweight showdown for undisputed champion title

Brumbies break Crusaders curse to secure home play-off

Force smash Waratahs in Perth

Blue prove title credentials in win over Highlanders

Cowboys survive South Sydney scare to snap losing streak

Hynes leads Cronulla past Roosters in Magic Round classic

Lautoka retains Farebrother Trophy

Drua beat 14-man Reds

RFNS PUAMAU key to Fiji's maritime security

Ro Filipe calls for gender equality in maritime sector

Brazil's flood aid costs budget $2.6 Billion

Debt repayment hits $80-90 million monthly

Ba to face Labasa in IDC final

Suva defends ANZ Bosco Trophy

Woods leaves PGA Championship after disastrous outing

Aid begins to arrive in Gaza via US-built pier

100 new doctors enter healthcare system each year

Two-year-old dies in motor vehicle accident

We need more physicality: Ikanivere

France accuses Azerbaijan of social media meddling

Reforestation efforts underway on Gau Island

Waranivalu sends Rewa into OFC semis

Fiji Pearls to feature in Pacific Netball Series

John Krasinski’s ‘IF’ hits a box office nerve with $35 million debut

Southampton ease past West Brom to reach playoff final

18-year-old latest drowning victim

Avril Lavigne addresses 'body double' conspiracy theory

Ukraine braces for heavy battles amid Putin's 'buffer zone' plan

Reds gunning for top four finish

Ministry targets vocational training to tackle dropout rates

Pacific leaders reject military focus, prioritize climate security

Rewa FC ready to rumble

Radrodro stresses balance between sports, academics, and family

Ratumaikoro out to make statement

Brazil to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Nasinu revives its Chamber of Commerce

Hurricanes hold off Moana Pasifika to reclaim top spot

FRCS takes aim at unpaid debts