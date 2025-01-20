Ravunawa backs health staff

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Newly appointed Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa has pledged to assist health workers who are struggling to maintain service.

Ravunawa met with some health workers in the Western Division over the weekend.

He noted the challenges shared by the workers which included infrastructure, transport and communication issues.

The Minister is committing to support improved service delivery and says workers are part of the Ministry’s strategic plan.

Ravunawa urged Fijians to participate in awareness programs across sectors.

He stated that informed citizens are better equipped to make positive decisions for health and well-being.