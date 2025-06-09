Ra Maternity hospital marks 55 years of service

[Photo Credit: Archdiocese of Suva]

The Ra Maternity Hospital, which began as a small seven-bed Catholic maternity unit in 1970, is marking 55 years of service.

The hospital has earned the prestigious Baby Friendly Hospital award and continues to operate through a unique partnership between the Roman Catholic Church in Fiji and the Ministry of Health.

At just $30 per admission, the hospital provides gowns, mothers’ and babies’ clothing, baby wipes, soaps and diapers which is a relief for families from remote communities.



Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Colleen Wilson says the facility, run through a unique partnership between the Roman Catholic Church and the Ministry of Health, has weathered challenges, including the 2016 Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

“I believe that we can develop and grow this institution. At times when we face difficulties and challenges; the lack of tool and equipment, the shortage of nurses and midwives, we still stood strong in solidarity throughout our adversities.”

Former midwife Kinisimere Senikuta, who served at the facility for almost 16 years, says the hospital has not only doubled its admissions over the years, but has also expanded its catchment area.

“Before, we always delivered 10 mothers in a month. But comparing it to the past five years, we have gone up. Sometimes we reach up to 10, more than 10, 15 to 20 births in one month, compared to the past years. Sometimes you only have more than 10, less than 10. But now we’re always having it like 15 to 20 in a month. It’s almost doubled. Almost doubled.”

Relieving charge nurse, Isoa Natui says the institution’s upward trajectory is rooted in its mission and community support.

As Ra Maternity Hospital celebrates 55 years of operation and existence, stakeholders are ambitious about further development and growth for the institution.

