Officials conduct awareness on Communicable Diseases

Community health workers have been reminded to strengthen collaboration with respective Divisional health officials as Fiji enters another cyclone season.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is to ensure there is no outbreak of dengue fever, leptospirosis, and typhoid in rural and maritime zones that usually take a toll after a disaster.

He adds they will strengthen community awareness programs to ensure Fijians have better access to health services.

“From the Ministry of Health I want to re-assure that our people have access, irrespective of whether they choose to live in Fiji we will reach out to them, to me as a Minister that’s the most important thing.”

Natokalau Community Health worker Unaisi Dauvere says she ensure that compounds are clean at all times.

“I normally encourage the villagers to clean their compounds daily. If I see there is a drainage block, I will advise the Turaga ni Koro and male youth to ensure the drains are cleared of stagnant water to reduce the risk of dengue fever.”

Dr Waqainabete adds they are promoting personal hygiene and cleanliness in communities and schools.