No Fijians affected by Coronavirus in China

Fijians currently living in the People’s Republic of China are confirmed to be safe as the Fiji Embassy in Beijing monitors the situation, amid 17 deaths from the Coronavirus in China.

The Fiji Embassy in Beijing has confirmed that as of now Fijian citizens including the students in Wuhan and other Provinces have been contacted and there have been no reports of any of Fijian student affected by the Coronavirus.

The Embassy statement says the safety of Fijians is paramount as they continue to work with the relevant authorities in Beijing in ensuring the well being of Fijians.

Further more, embassy staff have reached out to all the Fijians on a regular basis in providing them with information and updates on the current situation of the Coronavirus virus outbreak including all preventative measures that needs to be taken such as limiting mobility and staying indoors in high risk provinces such as Wuhan.

It stressed that the information on the preventative measures the Embassy conveys is in accordance with the advisories provided by the local health authorities in Beijing and as well as the World Health Organisation.

The Embassy says that at this stage no official confirmation has been released by the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China for evacuation of people from Wuhan and any affected Provinces.

The Fiji Embassy in Beijing continues to ensure that all Fijians in China are well informed of the situation adding that contingency measures are also mapped out by the Embassy should there be a need for evacuation.

The Embassy has also advised that the Fijian diaspora programs including the induction programs for new students has been deferred until further notice.