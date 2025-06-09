New specialist centre brings advanced care

[Photo Credit: MOH]

The Viseisei Sai Health Centre has reached a key milestone.

It has launched the first community-based STEPs survey in the Viseisei Health Zone.

The survey will help shape targeted health programs for the area.

[Photo Credit: MOH]

Clinical services at the centre have been managed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services since 2019.

This arrangement maintains quality care while respecting the VSHC Trust’s ownership of the facility.

The establishment of the Sri Sathya Sai Specialist Centre marks the next stage of development.

The centre plans to offer specialist services including endoscopy and stroke care with support from volunteer specialists from Australia and New Zealand.



[Photo Credit: MOH]

These advances, according to the team are the result of a strong partnership between the Ministry and VSHC.

They say the collaboration builds on a decade of work to improve primary healthcare and community health outcomes.

Both partners are also working to upgrade health infrastructure and expand telemedicine services.

Their efforts aim to improve access to essential care across the Western Division and strengthen community resilience.

Village Health Committees have also been empowered through support from government agencies and NGOs involved in the wider initiative.

