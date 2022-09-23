More surgeons to arrive in Fiji

Helen Bailey says (from left), and a health surgeon.

More overseas surgeons are expected to arrive in Fiji to conduct heart surgeries on children in the coming days.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital Nurse Coordinator, Helen Bailey says the collaboration with international hospitals has been beneficial.

“In December we had another team from India, so far we had teams from USA and India. We have the Singapore team here now. We hope to have a team from India in December, we will also have a team in February from New Zealand and again another team from the USA and America.”

Helen says it also takes time to negotiate and pull a team together to perform surgeries as it is done on a voluntary basis.

She adds they are aiming to conduct over 100 surgeries by year-end.