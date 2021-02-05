MOHMS mobilizes team to ensure service delivery  

The Health Ministry has dispatched teams to Savusavu Hospital to serve patients who cannot be referred to Labasa.

This is due to the current condition of Vanua Levu’s main Highway.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is important in ensuring that patients in both the main hospitals in Vanua Levu get the service they need.

Now we have a physician, we have a surgeon, a very senior person in Savusavu, we have also moved across a pediatrician, a physician from Lautoka hospital. They have there their nurses and they have been able to operate on emergency caesarian sections, the urgent cases that is from the greater Cakaudrove area and also from Taveuni that comes through to Savusavu.

Dr. Waqainabete says the Ministry has also mobilized a full team from Suva to help in providing medical services in the Labasa Hospital.

He adds this was also done in Nabouwalu, Rakiraki and Sigatoka Hospital and the teams will only be moved back to their base once everything normalizes.