MOH implements controlled distribution of HIV medications

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has implemented controlled distribution of crucial Human Immunodeficiency Virus medications as it waits for additional supplies.

This included antiretroviral medications, also known as Antiretroviral Therapy, which are vital in managing HIV by preventing the virus from replicating, key components of the immune system.

The Ministry had placed an order for HIV medications through the United Nations Development Program under a signed agreement.

The ministry is actively following up with suppliers and expects to receive additional stocks by the end of the month.

In the interim, alternative medication regimes are being provided to HIV patients, which are sufficient for a one-month supply.

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure patient’s needs are met.