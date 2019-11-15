Ministry to focus on decentralizing services

The Ministry of Health will be able to decentralize its COVID-19 response services to other facilities across the country.

The $10m worth of equipment from the Japanese government assistance will also assist the Ministry enhance its service delivery and further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the assistance is timely.

“We’ve had to look at ways to remodel our health care service delivery model in a way that will empower and reach and value add the more than 200 facilities we have all over Fiji.”



Dr Waqainabete says Japan has been supporting Fiji’s pharmaceutical services and various other sector.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Masahiro Omura says they have been helping Fiji in other major projects over the years within the health sector.

“Japan is a long standing development partner to Fiji’s health sector. We engage in health ministry’s various programs including the dispatch of Japanese experts and volunteers in priority areas.”

Japan has been assisting Fiji develop its key public health infrastructure since 1984.