Ministry of Health invests in early detection training

In an effort to increase its early detection services, the Ministry of Health is working towards expanding its perimeter for screening.

This comes after the Ministry collaborated with Civil Society Organizations, Medical Services Pacific and Rama Krishna Mission of Fiji.

The Health Ministry’s Chief Medical Adviser, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says early detection is key to managing better health and the training will help staff identify high-risk patients.

Dr Tudravu says primary screening reduces the number of people who may later become sick or die from a disease.

He adds this will also promote health-seeking behaviors and empower individuals to be informed about the importance of early detection.

Head of Research, Information & Data Analysis Management, Dr Eric Rafai has welcomed the work of CSOs in delivering screening services to communities.

The Ministry aims to have frequent screenings in remote populations.