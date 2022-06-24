Ministry investigates possible monkeypox cases

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is investigating cases that demonstrate symptoms similar to monkeypox.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they continue screening persons of interest.

Doctor Fong says isolation precautions will remain in place until either the cases are proven negative, or if positive, isolation is maintained until lesions have healed well

He adds Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting illness, which means that most people recover with just supportive treatment within several weeks.

The Permanent Secretary says they are in discussions with development partners to see if they can preposition access to vaccines and medications used to treat monkeypox.

“We have already had some discussions about bringing back the versions of smallpox vaccine and other versions of the smallpox vaccine. That probably will be a useful thing for us. We are looking at medications that were used for smallpox that are also useful for monkeypox. We wanting to stockpile and ensure we have some stock with us. We just discussing it with few people because smallpox was considered an eliminated disease so the vaccine and the medication doesn’t have a big supply globally.”

Doctor Fong says their plan includes surveillance with rapid response and containment protocols.

He adds the key focus will be on ensuring that those suspected or confirmed to have monkeypox must be managed in a dignified manner with no threat of stigmatization.