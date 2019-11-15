Ministry continues to strengthen its healthcare seeking behaviour

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to strengthen Fiji’s healthcare-seeking behaviour.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says his staff are continuing with their community visits, engaging in personal and hand hygiene awareness campaigns.

Dr Waqainabete says the pandemic continues to also tighten discussions around the health issues.

He adds Fiji is learning from New Zealand’s current situation.

“If anything it is a reminder to us that we continue to be in this new normal so as to speak, because we don’t have community transmission but we need to understand that these measures that we’re done from the beginning of the year such as the lockdowns and border quarantine that we have in place – have been able to bring us to where we are at the moment.”

The Minister says those in quarantine facilities continue to be monitored and Fiji’s remaining six active cases are all in stable condition.

“They follow the protocols. So its 14 days test and once that’s negative they then go home. When they go home will depend on them being able to meet the checklist that we have in place.”

The public has been urged to continue working on their personal hygiene and make sure they remain healthy.