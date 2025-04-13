Minister urges schools to prioritize children’s health

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Schools are being urged to prioritize fitness programs, nutrition education, and outreach initiatives to support healthier lifestyles for students.

Speaking at the FENC Fiji Walk-a-Thon in Suva, the Education Minister emphasized that physical activity is vital to children’s overall development.

Aseri Radrodro says education should not only focus on academic achievement but also on the physical and mental well-being of students.

Article continues after advertisement

“We live in a world where technology often takes precedence over physical movement, engaging in activities such as walking running and participating in sports not only strengthen our bodies, but also enhances our mental well-being and fosters social connection.”

Radrodro says it is vital to create an environment in which children are encouraged to embrace healthy habits.

“To our teachers, it is our responsibility to equip our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed choices about their health. Let us encourage our schools to incorporate more fitness programs, nutrition education and outreach initiatives that extend beyond the classrooms ensuring that every child has the opportunity to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Head of Health and Wellness, Doctor Devina Nand, says there is a need to change our mindset.

She adds that there is also a need to invest in nutrition, physical activity, and good mental health.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.