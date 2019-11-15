Low risk of contracting measles from regional travelers

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says there should be no fears of anyone contracting measles from Samoans who travel into the country over the next few weeks.

Dr. Waqainabete made the statement as the country expects a hike in Samoans traveling here for another study term at various local institutions.

The Minister adds most Fijians are now protected from the disease thanks to a vigorous national measles vaccination campaign that will be rounded up soon.

“Certainly, our colleagues our brother and sisters from Samoa are coming back to Fiji for tertiary studies, coming back for work they would’ve developed their immunity. So that is not going to be much of a concern for us here in Fiji. Having said that we’ve also, by the time they come back we’ve also would’ve developed our heard immunity, because we would reach the more than 95% target groups”.

With the on-going vaccination campaign, Fijians within the target group who resides in the Northern and Western Division are encouraged to be immunized against measles.