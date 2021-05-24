Leptospirosis cases below alert level

There has been a national downward trend in Leptospirosis cases and admissions, with numbers below the alert level.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says despite this, in the Western division, case numbers are above the outbreak alert level while the Central, Eastern, and Northern Divisions remain low.

Fiji has recorded 36 deaths from Leptospirosis, 26 from the Western Division, 4 from the Central Division, and 6 from the Northern division.

“The only concern at the moment is the fact that we are still getting more cases than we expected at this time of the year.”

Minister of Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they will be carrying out more advocacy programs and clean-ups in communities.

“We are working with other Ministries such as Town and Country Planning, Municipalities, Ministry of Regional Development, and we also working with Ministry of I-Taukei affairs in terms of the villages and how we can work together to ensure that how we can reduce the sources of Leptospirosis, Typhoid and Dengue.”

Given the ongoing weather conditions, all Fijians have been reminded to take necessary precautions and keep their families safe.