Lack of storage capacity at Fiji Pharmaceutical

Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services warehouse [File Photo]

The Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services warehouse has surpassed its storage capacity.

This was revealed by Minister for Health, Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

Dr Lalabalavu says the issue has often hindered the Ministry’s operations, delaying the distribution of medical items to health centres and hospitals.

He says it has prompted the expansion of Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services, through the construction of additional warehouses.

“The new facility will also facilitate the rollout and strengthen the operations of the MSUPPLY inventory management system by providing more storage space, proper storage management, and a streamlined process for fulfilling orders for health facilities in the division.”

Another two warehouses will be provided to support Fiji Pharmaceutical through funding by Fiji’s donors and partners.