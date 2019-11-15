Home

Japanese assistance to help better equip medical facilities

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 30, 2020 5:38 am
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete [right] with Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Masahiro Omura

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the assistance provided by the Japanese government will help them properly equip medical centres in the country.

Dr Waqainabete says the Japanese government has been helping them in many areas including the Fiji Pharmaceutical services.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Masahiro Omura says they will continue to support Fiji in its fights against COVID-19.

“This includes the funding of US$3m to UNICEF for the technical assistance to Fiji and 13 other countries in this region. In addition, Japan also provided funding worth US$123,000 to IFRC for the technical support to further boost Fiji’s response capacity for COVID-19”.

Japan has also facilitated projects such as the Fiji School of Medicine and Fiji School of Nursing.

