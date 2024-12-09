HIV advocates play crucial role: Ram

[File Photo]

The UNAIDS has highlighted the indispensable role of people living with HIV advocates and community-led organizations in addressing the growing HIV epidemic in Fiji and advancing the country’s efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat.

It says their leadership, courage, and advocacy are essential in breaking stigma, improving access to life-saving services, and ensuring that the response is inclusive and rights-based.

The UNAID says Fiji is facing an alarming rise in HIV cases as a recent report shows a 241% increase in new HIV infections since 2010, highlighting the urgent need for action.

It says these statistics represent more than just numbers, they reflect the lives of Fijians who urgently need support, care, and access to services.

The organization further says that people living with HIV are stepping forward to humanize this response, putting faces and stories to the growing epidemic and their courage in sharing lived experiences helps dispel misconceptions, reduce stigma, and foster understanding in communities.

UNAIDS Pacific HIV Adviser Renata Ram says these advocates also play a critical role in spreading key prevention, testing, and treatment messages, ensuring that individuals know the importance of early testing and the life-saving benefits of treatment.

She says by courageously publicizing their HIV status, they are breaking down barriers, averting new infections, and saving lives.

She says their work not only helps to normalize conversations around HIV but also inspires others to seek testing, adhere to treatment, and live full, healthy lives.

UNAIDS is calling on the public to support and amplify the messages of PLHIV advocates and community organizations