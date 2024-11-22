Healthcare under strain, 100s of critical medicines in short supply

[File Photo]

President of the Fiji Medical Association Dr Alipate Vakamocea says the country’s health system is facing a growing crisis, with shortages of over 100 essential and critical medicines and equipment failures.

Speaking to FBC News, he says on top of the medication issue, shortage of medical consumables and equipment continues to disrupt patient care across the country.

Dr Vakamocea says the current shortage is affecting the ability of hospitals and clinics to provide the level of care patients need.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this includes basic antibiotics, essential drugs for managing non-communicable diseases, and even drugs required for emergencies like seizures.

“So the critical ones, just off the top of my head, are things like IV phenytoin, diazepam, and other things like even morphine. The tablet form, oral form, which is given to our palliative care patients, our cancer patients, and things like that.”

Dr. Vakamocea adds that the shortage extends beyond medications to include vital lab reagents – used for blood tests – and medical equipment, all of which are essential for proper diagnosis and treatment.

He is calling for reforms in the supply chain and procurement system, urging the government to streamline processes to ensure that healthcare facilities are adequately stocked.

FBC News has sent questions to the Health Ministry but they are yet to comment on the issues raised by the FMA.