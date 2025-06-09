Health Ministry backs child safeguarding policy

The Ministry of Health has committed to strengthening child protection systems within its services by improving staff training, establishing clear reporting and referral mechanisms, and enhancing partnerships with key stakeholders through the Network Coordinating Committee.

Minister, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this during the launch of the National Child Safeguarding Policy today.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Health highlighted that the first 1,000 days of a child’s life are critical for brain development, behavior, and long-term well-being.

He stresses that proper nutrition, care, and a safe learning environment during these early years have lasting effects on a child’s health and development.

He adds that health facilities across the country are often the first point of contact when children are harmed, neglected, or in need of care.

“This policy strengthens our role by ensuring that every medical professional is equipped in identifying, responding to and referring cases of abuse and neglect with compassion, with confidentiality and professionalism.”

Dr Lalabalavu says protecting children requires a coordinated approach across all sectors including health, education, justice, social welfare, police, civil society, and communities.

The Minister also acknowledged the joint efforts of all agencies that contributed to developing the policy, saying it reflects Fiji’s shared vision of a nation where every child can grow, learn, and thrive free from harm.

