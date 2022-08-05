Growing demand for radiology services

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Radiology is now the key diagnostic tool for many diseases and has an important role in monitoring treatment and predicting outcomes.

The demand for radiology services has prompted private practitioner, Doctor Amitesh Raj to open a Health Radiology Centre in his clinic that is situated in Nakasi.

He says he used around $100,000 to set up the center and also to purchase advanced radiology equipment from Korea.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been able to get radiologists to get teleradiology reporting from India so there won’t be any doctors or radiologists from India but rather they have their systems set up in our PC which will be linked directly to their systems in India and they will be able to give us a very fast and accurate report in a couple of minutes or hours rather than waiting for days.”

Doctor Raj says radiology is one of the central nodes of any healthcare system and this was evident during the pandemic period as radiology services provided effective management in containing diseases.