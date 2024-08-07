Government pushes for medical tourism

There is a need to develop Fiji’s health infrastructure to support locals and medical tourists, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka explains that medical tourism involves traveling to another country for medical care, driven by factors such as cost-effectiveness, availability of treatments and quality of care.

He says Fiji aims to emulate successful examples like India, which attracts many Fijians and Pacific Islanders annually for medical treatments.

In 2022, approximately two per cent of visitors engaged in health and medical activities in Fiji.

This number saw a slight increase to 2.64 per cent in 2023.

Recognizing the potential of this sector, Gavoka says the government has allocated $540 million to the health sector in the 2024-2025 National Budget.

DPM and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka

This includes $450 million for the Ministry of Health and $90 million for the Ba and Nadi regions through public-private partnerships aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

The Minister says that one significant development is the Indian government’s support in constructing a super specialty hospital in Nasinu which will focus on cardiac and kidney care.

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital is also undergoing major upgrades.

Partnerships, Gavoka adds with global medical institutions and universities are also being strengthened to improve medical care in Fiji.

The expansion of Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH), located near the airport, exemplifies Fiji’s commitment to offering state-of-the-art facilities and advanced treatments.

Gavoka states that the government is incentivizing private investment in healthcare through investment allowances for building, renovating, or expanding private hospitals.

The medical investment package, he says includes concessions and duty-free entry for certain medical machinery, encouraging investors to support the development of private healthcare facilities.