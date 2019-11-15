Foundation to carry out nationwide screening

The Sai Prema Foundation will begin a nationwide screening programme in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

This will happen once the Sai Sanjeevani children’s heart hospital opens.

Foundation Director Sumeet Tappoo says under the program every child will be screened for congenital heart disease.

He says the foundation is trying to open the children’s heart hospital as soon as possible as sixty children with congenital heart disease are awaiting surgery.

“We are here every day pushing and ensuring that this hospital is built on time. Someone asked me why you are in such a rush to build this hospital and I have only one answer for them and that is if it was your child will you wait one day.”

Tappoo adds through their “Gift of Life” project the Foundation has saved the lives of 73 children so far, worth about $7million.

The Heart Screening Centre has the latest Echo-cardiogram Machine from New Zealand with the specific capability to screen Children.

Almost 2,000 children have been screened so far.