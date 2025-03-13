Floods fuel dengue surge

A dengue fever outbreak has been declared in the Western Division following a spike in cases.

The Health Ministry has attributed it to the recent heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Cyclone Rae.

As of February 23, Fiji has reported 2,436 dengue cases with the Western Division seeing the highest number, 1,411 confirmed cases.

Article continues after advertisement

The surge in cases has prompted the Ministry to launch targeted interventions across the affected divisions.

Public health teams are conducting house-to-house surveillance, applying larvicides, and carrying out mosquito spraying to control the spread.

Environmental Health Officers are also stepping up enforcement, inspecting properties for mosquito breeding sites and issuing fines under the Public Health Act for violations.

Similar proactive measures are being carried out in other divisions, including the Central, Northern, and Eastern Divisions.

The Ministry continues to urge the public to stay vigilant, follow health advisories, and seek medical care if symptoms arise.

Preventive measures such as eliminating standing water around homes are critical to curbing the outbreak.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.