Fiji faces rising suicide rates

The Health Ministry is calling for major shift in how the country addresses suicide.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu reiterates the need to move away from the current culture of silence and stigma, urging a more open and supportive approach to this complex issue.

The Minister stressed that creating an environment of understanding can only happen if people are willing to start conversations about suicide.

He says even small discussions can make a significant difference in supporting those at risk.



Sharing data from the Fiji Police Force, Dr Lalabalavu notes that between 2016 and 2021, there were 1,276 cases of suicide and attempted suicide in Fiji.

On average, this amounts to 213 cases per year with nearly half of these attempts resulting in death.

The highest number of cases was recorded in 2019 with 244 incidents reported.

The Western Division consistently registered the highest number of cases each year during these six years.

“WHO Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan of 2030 underlines suicide as the second most common cause of death among young people in the ages of 15 to 29 years across the globe.”

Dr Lalabalavu emphasized that breaking the stigma surrounding suicide is critical to creating a more understanding society.

He encouraged people to bring these conversations into everyday settings such as places of worship and community spaces, including sporting fields.

He reiterated that fostering open dialogue is vital for building a supportive network that can prevent further loss of life.

Dr Lalabalavu referenced alarming global statistics from the World Health Organization, which reports that approximately 800,000 people die by suicide every year.

This equates to one suicide every 40 seconds worldwide. He stressed the importance of a coordinated, multi-sectoral response to this growing public health crisis.

Fiji will observe World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 with the launch of the 2024 theme, “Change the Narrative.”

This initiative calls for individuals and organizations to start conversations on suicide prevention, raise awareness and foster support across all levels of society.

Dr Lalabalavu is urging all Fijians to come together, start meaningful conversations and work together to reduce suicide rates and build a more supportive environment for those in need.