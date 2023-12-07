FCS elevates healthcare standards

Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Correction Service Salote Panapasa(left), PS for Health, Dr. James Fong

Fiji Correction Services will now have its own medical officers to cater for the detainee’s healthcare needs.

This has been made possible through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding this morning between the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Correction Service.

This is a huge step towards improving healthcare options within correctional facilities and also saves a lot of money on gasoline, labour costs, and security issues.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. James Fong, the landmark agreement underscores the FCS’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of healthcare for both inmates and staff.

The Permanent Secretary says that one of the key aspects outlined in the MOU is the implementation of health education initiatives for all FCS staff and inmates.

“Additionally, FCS will utilize health training programs for capacity building, liaise with medical officers to provide data on known and newly diagnosed patients, and ensure all medical staff are registered with the Fiji Medical and Dental Council.”

Dr. Fong reiterates that this strategic investment in training aims to empower correctional staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to meet the evolving healthcare needs of inmates.