Health

Early detection of cancer still a challenge: Chan

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 2, 2022 4:51 am
Fiji Cancer Society CEO, Belinda Chan

Trying to detect the early stages of cancer is still a challenge.

Fiji Cancer Society CEO, Belinda Chan says patients coming in late for treatment also poses a strain on the resources at the hospitals.

Chan says most patients flee hospitals after being diagnosed with cancer but then show up later when nothing much can be done.

“People coming in late and not understanding that the hospital or the teams at the hospital are able to forecast so much and then have so much put towards early treatment, you have people coming in late and so the hospital is inundated with requests for pain management”.

Chan says cancer is treatable, but people need to show up on time.

