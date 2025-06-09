Diabetes hits young Fijians hard

[File Photo]

Diabetes is hitting younger Fijians harder, threatening families and the workforce.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa said the disease was cutting lives short and pushing households into poverty.

Ravunawa said wellness must go beyond hospitals into schools, workplaces, and places of worship.

“Societal well-being means inclusive workplace, in our schools, in our churches, in our mosques, in our temples, in our mandirs, in our communities and villages. Support healthy living, not shame, stigma, or silence.”

Ravunawa believes that mobilising churches, mosques, temples, and villages will boost community outreach, promote early screening and provide support for those living with chronic illness.

He states that trusted leaders can change attitudes and make wellness a shared responsibility across families and communities.

Diabetes is no longer just an elderly disease but one affecting young people and working-age Fijians.

Every rising case is not just a number, he warns, but a family impacted and a future lost.

Ravunawa calls for a united effort to reverse the rise of diabetes and embed wellness into Fiji’s culture.

