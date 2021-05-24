Health
CWM receives $645,132 hyperbaric chamber
May 2, 2022 6:15 am
[Source: Ministry of Health/Facebook]
The Colonial War Memorial Hospital has received a new hyperbaric chamber, purchased by the Fijian government.
Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this will greatly assist their team in the treatment of decompression sickness.
The hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Doctor Luke Nasedra, said staff would be trained to operate the chamber before it is commissioned.
The new machine is valued at over $645,132.
