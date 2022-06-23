COVID-19 vaccines for 100,000 children

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry will start deploying 50,000 dozes of paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from next month.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the ministry is looking at vaccinating around 100,000 Fijian children who are between the ages of five and 11 years.

He highlighted today while addressing officers from the ministry who will be undergoing a two-day training on how to safely handle and administer the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Waqainabete says the workshop for the 25 senior officers will allow the ministry to strengthen the cold chain system and processes ahead of the roll-out of the paediatric vaccine.

“Through the Duavata partnership with Fiji, NZ is donating 50,000 dozes of Pfizer paediatric dozes for Fiji which we anticipate to receive next week, and 50,000 RAT tests which will further boost our COVID testing capacity in the ministry.”

Waqainabete also states that the ministry has completed all operational readiness requirements for the vaccines and the training is part of the operational readiness that the ministry have in place through the assistance of the New Zealand’s Health Ministry.