Container lab to boost Typhoid surveillance

Over the years, there had been a growing need to address environmental sampling and monitoring of typhoid within the Northern Division, and this required a fully functional laboratory.

To address this issue, the Ministry of Health received a container laboratory from the United Nations Children’s Fund yesterday to enhance lab capacity for typhoid surveillance in the north.

This is because the North is one of the high-risk areas for typhoid.

Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu while officiating at the handover highlighted that typhoid is a deadly disease but it is preventable.



Currently, a typhoid surveillance agency based in Labasa, have been actively conducting their work through support for the mass vaccination against typhoid vaccine, monitoring and assessment of the vaccine and exchange of relevant data and information.



The Minister also acknowledged the support rendered by UNICEF in helping combat typhoid through the provision of the lab and the work.

This lab will help to map out sampling points where we are likely to find typhoid within the Northern Division.



It will also enhance the lab capacity in Labasa and transfer technology and capacity through water sampling.