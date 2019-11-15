Approximately 300 Fijians suffer stroke annually

Stroke can happen to anyone and daily at least two patients are admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital because of stroke.

Consultant Physician Praneel Krishna says approximately 300 people suffer a stroke on a yearly basis.

Krishna says now they are seeing younger people coming to the hospital with a stroke.

Article continues after advertisement

“You have heart diseases where the rhythm of the heart is not doing well and valves of the heart are not functioning. You look at the lifestyle people are obese and you have a lot of fat deposits in the blood vessels to the brain.”

World Stroke Day is celebrated on October 29 each year and the theme this year is ‘Don’t Be the One’.