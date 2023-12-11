$2 million warehouse for Labasa Hospital

Residents’ plight for the timely supply of medical items has been heard, as the construction of a warehouse has commenced at the Labasa Hospital.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has funded over $2 million for the construction of a warehouse that can store up to 4,000 items.

Health Minister, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu says the facility will strengthen their operation in Vanua Levu, as the warehouse service has been decentralized.

Health Minister, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu

Ratu Atonio says the provision of the storage facility will enhance healthcare services for the thousands of residents in the Northern Division.

“The new medical warehouse will enable stockpiling of high-volume medical supplies and biomedical equipment and facilitate timely distributions in the northern divisions, meeting immediate needs of health facilities in the region.”

Ratu Atonio says the government is committed to improving healthcare services, and achieve Universal Health Coverage for the people of Fiji.

The warehouse will boast an annual operational budget of $96.3 million, serving about 150,000 residents in the 40 health centres in Vanua Levu.

Advantage Exterior Construction Private Limited will undertake the construction of the multi-million-dollar warehouse at the Labasa Hospital.