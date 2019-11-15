14 deaths from Dengue Fever and Leptospirosis

The Ministry of Health confirms there is an outbreak of dengue and leptospirosis.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqaibete confirms fourteen people have died from Dengue Fever and Leptospirosis so far this year.

Speaking to FBC News, Dr Waqainabete confirmed four people have died from Dengue Fever and 10 from Leptospirosis.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says they have recorded around 3, 300 Dengue Fever cases and 1, 100 Leptospirosis cases to date.

