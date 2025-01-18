Health workers call for solutions to address service gaps

Access to quality healthcare remains a challenge for rural communities and the Bukuya Health Centre in Ba is no exception.

Health workers at the centre are dealing with transportation, emergency care, and infrastructure issues that impact service delivery.

Head Nurse Merewai Adinaisauvaka, who has been at the centre for seven months, describes transportation as a critical challenge.

Merewai Adinaisauvaka

Adinaisauvaka says the scattered nature of the surrounding villages makes it difficult for patients to access the health center consistently.

She adds while a transport service provided by RSL during the school year helps ease the burden, this support ceases during school breaks, leaving a gap in services and isolating vulnerable patients from essential healthcare.

“Our primary referral facility is Nadi Hospital. In an emergency, the Medical Officer will contact Nadi, and we have a designated driver and vehicle available for patient transport. However, if the vehicle is unavailable, we have to request a retrieval service from Nadi Hospital to assist with patient transport.”

Communication is another obstacle for the Bukuya Health Centre.

Although reliable internet access is available, phone communication remains unreliable, with frequent disruptions to regular calls.



Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, during his visit to the Bukuya Health Centre

A lack of critical equipment, such as an emergency trolley, further hampers the health centre’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to urgent medical cases.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, during his visit to the Bukuya Health Centre, stated that the government will be allocating funds to health centres that require upgrades and better equipment.

“The Ministry understands that the first impression is the condition of the health centre. When patients see it, it contributes to their efforts in overcoming their illnesses. If the funds are slightly delayed, we apologize, but they are forthcoming, so we kindly ask for your patience.”

Despite these challenges, the Bukuya Health Centre continues to serve the people of Ba and nearby areas, providing essential medical care to rural communities that would otherwise have limited healthcare access.