Health services to be improved in remote areas

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa during his official welcoming ceremony [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa has reaffirmed commitment to improve health services, focusing on primary care for remote communities.

Speaking at his official welcoming ceremony, he highlighted the need to address challenges while acknowledging the dedication of healthcare workers.

Ravunawa addressed social media concerns, assuring the public that isolated complaints are being reviewed.

“I know there are a lot of complaints that are coming through the social media and all. It may be an isolated cases, but we don’t tend to look at the hundreds and thousands of physicians that are served well in the Ministry of Health centres and hospitals.”

Ravunawa outlined plans to strengthen health service delivery systems.

“I will be working closely with the Minister of Health and other stakeholders on the improvement of our health services, especially with the delivery of primary health care services in our people that are in the remote communities.”

In the next 18 months, the Ministry will undergo a transition to a new strategic plan, which will be in line with the National Development Plan.

As part of the commitment to equitable healthcare, the Ministry is expected to collaborate with key stakeholders, improve resource allocation, and address the unique challenges faced by communities in rural and remote areas.