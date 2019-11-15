Health Ministry heightens preparations for COVID-19

Following information being circulated on the social media on the use of New Navua hospital as COVID 19 quarantine station, the Health Ministry has set the record straight saying they have just heightened their precautionary measures.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says apart from the Navua hospital, they have also started similar preparation at other health facilities.

“At the moment we are just making sure that we prepare all our facilities as it is and make sure that we are ready right across the nation as a whole. We also need to make sure that we are ready in the divisions so Central Division, in the Western Division, and in the Northern Division.”

The Health Minister says they need to be prepared in light of the global increase in the number of COVID 19.

“We have to deal with this COVID 19, it’s a storm that the whole world is facing and there are countries around the world that are facing greater storm than us. There are countries that have it at the moment and we don’t have it but it doesn’t mean we not going to have it. We going to make sure as much as possible that we have the means to be able to prevent it and if it does come through we don’t want to be going behind us or being late but we want to make sure we are prepared for it.”

Dr. Waqainabete says there are no confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Fiji to date and clarifies that there’s no case in Navua as being speculated.

Meanwhile, Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua yesterday released a statement saying that the proposed decision by the Government to declare the new Navua Hospital a Coronavirus Quarantine Centre and relocate the Navua Hospital to its old site has sent down shivers to the spine of the people of Serua, Namosi, and Navua.

He also says that he received hundreds of calls and courtesy calls.

He says the proposed move is likely to not only jeopardize public health but fear away investors and tourists from Navua for a long period of time having a perilous effect on the already dormant Navua economy.

He had also visited the old and the new Navua hospital along with the Leader of the Opposition, Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Minister for Health has assured the movement between the new Navua hospital and old hospital is just part of the preparation phase.