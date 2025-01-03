Health ministry delivers essential supplies to the western division

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

In the aftermath of the recent flooding in the Western Division, Acting Chief Health Inspector Luke Vonotabua is visiting the Environmental Health team and delivering crucial supplies to aid in the Western Division’s recovery efforts.

Vonotabua’s visit includes distributing much-needed wash kits, handwashing soap, mist blowers, disinfectants, knapsack sprayers, container abates, and aqua tabs.

These essential items are vital in boosting the Ministry of Health’s response efforts as they address health concerns in the wake of the devastating floods.

In addition, the Environmental Health officers have already begun their groundwork by visiting affected families and evacuation centres, providing assistance and ensuring that health protocols are followed to mitigate health risks.

The health ministry is trying to prevent further health-related issues and ensure that communities receive the support they need during recovery.