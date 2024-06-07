Health Ministry anticipates budget boost

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is anticipating the forthcoming national budget and hoping for enhanced support for healthcare services across Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, highlights the Ministry’s preparedness and strategic planning for the upcoming year.

He adds that the Ministry is confident in the government’s commitment to improving health services in Fiji, reflecting a supportive and proactive stance towards the nation’s healthcare needs.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the budget, and so does the Ministry of Health; we do have our health programs in place, and we do have our strategic plans that already capture our intent and what we plan for the next year, and we’re also looking forward to the National Development Plan in terms of developing social services, like health services.”

Dr. Tudravu further emphasized the ministry’s active engagement with various stakeholders.

“In my remarks this morning, they have identified 192 organizations, individuals, companies, and business organizations that have shown an interest in supporting CWM Hospital. So over the last 12 months, they have really done a lot of work, doing renovation work throughout the hospital.”

CWM Hospital Board of Visitors Chair Dr. Esther William also commented on the ongoing efforts to improve the hospital.

“Yes, right now we have a few. One is trying to improve the frontage of the maternity hospital. Ports Authority has been very good. They’ve taken on the diabetic centre as their project. You see, they’re trying to upgrade the whole building.”

The Ministry of Health remains hopeful that the necessary funding will sustain and enhance healthcare services, ensuring that Fiji’s largest hospital continues to provide quality care to the nation’s citizens.