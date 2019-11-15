Home

Health Minister stresses whole nation approach to tackle COVID-19

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 22, 2020 4:30 pm
Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete. [File Photo]

The Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has stressed that Fiji can prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

Waqainabete adds that this is possible through a whole of government approach and the support of the private sector amongst others.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health and Medical Services today acknowledged the assistance provided from Kaks Marketing Fiji.

This follows the donation of around $5,000 worth of equipment for COVID-19 relief efforts.

“We are grateful from the Ministry of Health that there are companies such as yours that have come to the fore line and supported us in ways in which we can continue to support one another and prevent Fiji from having a second wave of the disease.”

The Health Minister says the support that received from Kaks Marketing Fiji today will be a boost to Fiji’s efforts.

