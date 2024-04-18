Health Minister advocates for collaborative strategy

Addressing the sharp rise in HIV cases in Fiji in recent years is indeed an uphill battle that will require collective effort.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says their statistics on HIV positives cases shows a near doubling of new cases diagnosed each year from 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Dr Lalabalavu says they anticipate the trend to continue this year.

He adds the solution to the HIV situation in Fiji requires a number of actions and approaches involving critical stakeholders collaborating and working together to comprehensively address the many aspects of the issue

The Ministry is finalizing the HIV Surge Strategy which will facilitate the Ministry’s collaboration with health partners.