Health and safety concerns at Labasa food market

file photo

Food vendors at the Labasa Market are calling for urgent improvements to the aging facility, saying current conditions pose challenges for both their business and customer health.

Vendor Meliki Tinadranawa says dust, low roofing, and poor infrastructure continue to affect daily operations, but the Labasa Town Council has confirmed that development plans are underway.

She says dust and rain remain major issues for vendors.

“Dust continues to be the main issue for us. Most times it just settles right where our customers are seated, and this being a sunny region, it’s an everyday issue. We hope for the new facility, or at least for the council to sprinkle water on the ground during hot days.”

She adds that another challenge is the low rooftop, which needs to be raised further, claiming that some people have even been hurt when unaware of the low clearance.

Labasa Special Administrator Samu Ligairi confirms that work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

“The work is expected to commence next week, and we also have the Labasa Chamber of Commerce who are planning to support in upgrading the facilities. But rest assured that the council is working on it.”

Meanwhile, more than 20 vendors continue to use the facility to sell cooked food, which has also become a popular eating spot for those visiting Labasa Town.

