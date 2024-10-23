Heads of National Productivity gather in Nadi

The 65th APO Workshop Meeting of Heads of National Productivity Organisations (NPO) gets underway this morning in Nadi.

This serves as a platform for the Heads of NPOs to discuss and review key initiatives, share national experiences, and develop strategic plans to enhance productivity across the Asia-Pacific region.

From eight founding members, it has grown to include 21 economics with the likes of Japan, Canada, Korea, Bangladesh, Singapore and India.

Some of the key items for the event include, launch of APO Green Productivity, evaluation of APO programss/projects and special presentations.

Fiji became a member of the APO in 1984, with the National Training and Productivity Centre designated as the NPO responsible for coordinating and spearheading productivity-enhancing projects.

The workshop is being held at the Sofitel Resort.