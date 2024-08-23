Head teachers urged to embrace comprehensive role

Fiji Head Teachers Association Annual Conference in Nadi

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca emphasizes the expanded role of head teachers, urging them to go beyond mere knowledge delivery.

Speaking at the closing of the 41st Fiji Head Teachers Association Annual Conference in Nadi, Kuruleca highlights their duties as mentors, role models, and custodians of values that shape the nation’s educational landscape.

Kuruleca stresses the importance of championing inclusivity, equity, and respect for diversity in all educational endeavours.

She states that every child in Fiji, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to realize their full potential.

The Permanent Secretary again raised concerns over the literacy and numeracy rates in the country, noting the significant number of non-readers in both upper primary and secondary schools.

She calls on head teachers to prioritize intervention programs for struggling students and to foster an environment conducive to learning and development.

“Call on your colleagues across the sectors. Seek clarity. Be child-centred. Be a parent. Be a teacher. And be teachable. Then you are going to be a transformational leader. Addressing the issue of low literacy rates is a collective responsibility.”

Kuruleca says it is essential to create a learning environment that supports the well-being and growth of our young individuals.

Meanwhile, Fiji Head Teachers Association President Johnson Rura was re-elected for another term.

Rura, who has held the position since 2021, will continue to lead the association as it works towards enhancing educational standards across Fiji.

Other members elected include Matai Beci – Assistant General Secretary, Nilesh Prasad – Vice President Eastern, Peni Waqalevu – Vice President Northern, Adriu Qio – Vice President West, Rohit Chand – Treasurer, Sainiana Beranaliva – General Secretary and

Jope Bukacaca – Vice President Central.