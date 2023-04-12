Hair salons under the spotlight

The Consumer Council has launched an investigation into hair salons across the country after receiving numerous complaints from consumers last year.

A total of 37 complaints have been lodged against hair salon businesses since last year, with recent reports revealing disturbing incidents of hair loss, scalp damage, and even chemical burns experienced by some consumers after visiting hair and beauty salons.

“You know, out of the 37 complaints that we have received, apart from the shoddy of services that has been provided, we have also seen that one customer actually suffered bends on her face after waxing. And this is the resultant of not using the right product and not using the product that might suit a particular person.”

Consumer Council CEO, Seema Shandil, has confirmed that the claims made by consumers have been verified by the Council.

Shandil states that while modern consumers are keen on following trends and staying fashionable, checks and balances should not be overlooked.



Consumer Council CEO, Seema Shandil.

The council is urging consumers to be assertive and thoroughly examine the products used before any hair or beauty treatment.