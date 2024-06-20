Ground water policy to benefit women

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The intensity of natural disasters and rise in sea level brought by Climate Change is increasing the chance of water sources being contaminated, especially in rural and maritime communities.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya while launching the National Groundwater Resources Development and Management Policy 2023 this morning.

Tabuya says this policy can assist many individuals who face challenges in accessing clean water.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“The launch of this groundwater policy represents, hope for Fiji’s children, women, men and of course our people living in remote rural and maritime communities that face more challenges due to their geographical location.”

Tabuya says this policy which is a first ever for Fiji aims to support women by providing sustainable, high-quality water.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

She also states that women are the primary uses of the water in most household and this policy can be of advantage to them.